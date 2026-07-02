HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — 4 people — 2 adults and 2 kids — are dead after a crash that happened Wednesday night on I-75 in Oakland County, a spokesperson for the Michigan State Police tells us.

Watch our report from the 6 a.m. show

2 adults, 2 kids killed in crash on I-75 in Oakland County

The crash happened around 9 p.m., in the southbound lanes near Grange Hall, near Holly. The freeway in that area was closed for about nine hours and re-opened just after 6 a.m.

One person has been taken into custody in connection to this crash, with the circumstances surrounding the crash being investigated by MSP.

"Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible," MSP said on social media. "Emergency responders are currently on scene. At this time, the left lane remains open, and traffic delays are expected.

