2 arrested in at least 10 break-ins across Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties

Two suspects in what police say was an organized crime ring across metro Detroit have been arrested, according to Warren police.

The suspects were wanted in at least 10 crimes in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties in various cities.

According to police, the suspects were arrested Thursday after a chase, and they will be arraigned on Friday afternoon in Warren.

Police say they responded to two break-ins at tobacco/vape shops on 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads earlier this month. Surveillance video showed the suspects in a white Ram truck arrive and saw five suspects exit the truck, break into the businesses and steal merchandise.

Working with other law enforcement agencies, Warren police learned that businesses in Roseville, St. Clair Shores, Dearborn, Hazel Park, Hamtramck, Redford Township and Grosse Pointe had been broken into with suspects and vehicles matching the same description.

Police also say the group and the truck were involved in a non-fatal shooting in Detroit this month.

On Thursday, officers located the Ram, which had been stolen from Shelby Township, and a multi-jurisdictional team of officers began surveillance.

Michigan State Police located the truck and tried to pull it over in Detroit, but they fled. Eventually, troopers were able to disable the truck and arrest the suspects, who fled on foot.

Police then executed search warrants at their homes in Detroit where they found guns, stolen merchandise and other items they say linked the suspects to the break-ins.

According to police, the main suspect is an 18-year-old Detroit man and he is facing four felony charges.

Other police departments are also seeking felony charges for crimes committed in their cities.