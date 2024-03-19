2 broods of cicadas to emerge at the once for the first time since 1803

For the first time in 221 years, two broods of cicadas will soon emerge to invade backyards in 17 states, including here in Michigan.

Some are even referring to the upcoming spring and summer invasion as "cicada-pocalypse."

In just a few weeks, the broods of cicadas that emerge every 13 years and the brood that emerges every 17 years will come up from the ground at the same time.

That hasn't happened since 1803.

Michigan will see the 17-year brood.

The giant, bulbous-eye flying insects don't harm people or pets, however, their mating calls can be quite loud with some reaching over 100 decibels.

