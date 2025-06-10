Watch Now
2 campers found dead at Isle Royale National Park

(WXYZ) — Two campers were found dead on June 8 at Isle Royale National Park, the National Park Service confirms.

According to the NPS, park rangers received two reports of two people found dead at a “remote backcountry campground within the park” around 4 p.m.  

Rangers reportedly had to hike 11 miles overnight to get to the campground.

Early Monday, they confirmed the reports, the NPS says.

The NPS says the causes of death are not yet known.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

