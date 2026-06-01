2 charged in stabbing death of man in Livonia after his backpack was stolen

Two people are facing charges in connection with the stabbing death of a man who was found on the side of the road in Livonia last week.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Spencer Jude Krusell, 30, of Highland Park, and Scott Andrew Harrington, 26, of Taylor, are facing charges. Krusell has been charged with second-degree murder, while Harrington has been charged with larceny from a building and receiving and concealing stolen property – $200 or more but less than $1,000.

Watch a report from last week in the video below

Man fatally stabbed in Livonia, his mother spending 'forever energy' for justice

Nicholos Hatcher, 34, from Detroit, was found on the side of the road near Middlebelt and W. Chicago on Thursday. Police say a driver saw him coughing up blood and called police around 4:30 p.m. First responders rendered aid but he died at the scene.

The victim’s mother, Felisha Hatcher, said her son was leaving his job as a prep cook and was catching a bus to his second job in Detroit when she was told someone had stolen his backpack, and he chased after the person. It's alleged Krusell pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed Hatcher in the chest.

"I will spend forever energy making sure this person is caught. Forever. Because this speaks again to the useless crime that continues to go on and it has to stop. It has to stop. So yes, I will forever spend energy making sure that my son's death is avenged and the person is caught," Felisha Hatcher said before police provided an update saying a suspect was taken into custody. "I want my son's killer — because that is what it is at this point. He was brutally murdered in the street here, and I want him (suspect) caught."