2 children injured after being struck by vehicle in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two children were injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Redford Township on Thursday.

The Redford Township Police Department said the victims were crossing Beech Daly around 4:00 p.m. outside of a designated crosswalk when they were struck by a pickup truck.

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Both of them were transported to a local hospital for injuries. One child is reportedly in critical condition.

According to police, the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2561.

