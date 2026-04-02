2-day hot sauce festival coming to Detroit this summer

(WXYZ) — The first-ever two-day hot sauce festival is coming to Detroit this summer, presented by the Masonic Temple and 2 Dogs Hot Sauce.

The festival will take place at the Masonic Temple on Aug. 1 and 2, and people attending can sample a variety of hot sauces, plus enjoy spicy challenges, games, live music and hands-on classes.

According to the 2 Dogs Hot Sauce website, the company was created in Ferndale by Brian Jones and his collaborator, Todd Larson. The company is gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

General admission ticket start at $20 and include admission and all the free samples of hot sauce. You can upgrade to a silver ticket for $40 which includes a GA ticket and a tote bag with goodies. There's also a gold VIP ticket for $80 that includes the silver ticket plus a t-shirt.

For more information, visit the festival's website.

