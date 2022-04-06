2-day music & marijuana festival planned this summer in Hazel Park

(WXYZ) — A two-day music and marijuana festival is coming to Hazel Park this summer.

The "Spark in the Park" music festival is taking place June 18 and June 19 at Green Acres Park in Hazel Park.

It's presented by The Tree House Provision Center and is also sponsored by other marijuana companies.

Musicians included in the lineup include Julian Marley & The Uprising, Ghostface Killah & Raekwon, Trick Trick, Mollywap, SubAtomic Sound System and more.

There are tickets available in single-day and packages.

The Hazel Park City Council is expected to vote on it next week.