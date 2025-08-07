2 dead, 1 detained after shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are dead after being shot on Detroit's east side late Thursday morning.



Chopper 7 video over double fatal shooting in Detroit

The shooting happened near the intersection of Mack and Bewick Market.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department tells us that one person has been arrested after the shooting, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7 News Detroit for more updates.