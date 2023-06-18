2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campground area hosting a music festival.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles east of Seattle.

The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival posted a tweet saying Sunday's concert was canceled.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the incident took place in the campgrounds on the opposite side of the concert stages.