2 dead, 4 injured after crash involving four vehicles in Saline Township

SALINE TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people are dead, and four people, including two kids, were injured in a crash involving four vehicles in Saline Township on Friday night, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash involving three vehicles and a semi-truck happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Willow Road.

Investigators say that a 56-year-old Brooklyn, Michigan, man was driving a Dodge Ram and heading west on Michigan Avenue when he tried to pass a semi-truck.

During the attempted pass, the driver of the Dodge Ram struck the driver of a Jeep Cherokee heading east.

Police say the collision caused the driver of the Jeep to lose control and run off the roadway. The Dodge Ram driver side-swiped the semi truck and continued west, colliding head-on with the driver of a Chevy Silverado.

The two people who died in the crash were the driver of the Dodge Ram and the driver of the Silverado, a 43-year-old man from Osseo.

Two people sustained what police say are serious injuries: the 36-year-old Tecumseh woman driving the Jeep Cherokee, and the lone female passenger in the Silverado, a 46-year-old woman. Both women sustained critical injuries and were hospitalized at the University of Michigan Hospital.

The two kids riding in the Jeep, a five-year-old girl and her two-year-old brother, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

MSP said that alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

