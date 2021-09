DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are investigating after six people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side.

The shooting occurred on Halleck Street near Joseph Campau around 9:40 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say the victims were standing outside when a car drove up and opened fire.

Investigators say two women in their 20s were killed. The remaining four victims are listed in critical, serious and stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.