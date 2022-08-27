2 dead after 6-car crash on I-94 in Detroit; one driver arrested showing signs of impairment

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say two people are dead after a six-car crash on I-94 in Detroit overnight.

According to police, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Mt. Elliott. Police say a Ford Fusion lost control and crashed into the median, and was then rear-ended by a Kia.

A Dodge Charger then stopped at the crash scene to help, as the two people inside the Ford Fusion got out of the car and stood outside.

Then, police say a Jeep Liberty in the left lane struck both the Fusion's occupants and came to rest against the Fusion. Then, another Kia sideswiped the Fusion and Charger, and a GMC SUV rear-ended the Charger.

The driver of the Jeep was arrested as he showed signs of impairment, police say, and a search warrant is being sought for a blood draw. The driver of the Kia was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The man and woman who were inside the Fusion when the crash first happened were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.