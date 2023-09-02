2 dead after carjacking in Monroe; suspects considered armed and dangerous

(WXYZ) — Two people are dead after a carjacking in Monroe on Saturday.

The Monroe Police Department says they are actively searching for two suspects who should be considered armed and dangerous traveling in a stolen blue Ford-150. The Michigan license plate is EML1504.

Officers were reportedly called to Highlander Market on Front Street Saturday afternoon on the report of a carjacking. When they arrived, police say they found one victim dead; another victim was transported to the hospital, where they were also pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe police at 734.243.7070 or 734.243.7518, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

