2 dead after carjacking in Monroe; suspects considered armed and dangerous

Posted at 6:20 PM, Sep 02, 2023
(WXYZ) — Two people are dead after a carjacking in Monroe on Saturday.

The Monroe Police Department says they are actively searching for two suspects who should be considered armed and dangerous traveling in a stolen blue Ford-150. The Michigan license plate is EML1504.

Officers were reportedly called to Highlander Market on Front Street Saturday afternoon on the report of a carjacking. When they arrived, police say they found one victim dead; another victim was transported to the hospital, where they were also pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe police at 734.243.7070 or 734.243.7518, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

