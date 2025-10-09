2 dead in apparent murder-suicide on Detroit's west side

DETROIT — 2 people are dead after a shooting on Detroit's west side early Thursday morning, police tell us.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department said that this appears to be a murder-suicide, with a 20-year-old grandson shooting and killing his grandmother before turning the gun on himself at a home on 8 Mile and Wyoming.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for this tragic incident," that spokesperson told us.

