Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

2 dead after multiple vehicles catch fire in freeway crash in Novi

Crash on eastbound I-96 at Beck
Crash on eastbound I-96 at Beck
2 dead after multiple vehicles catch fire in freeway crash on I-96 in Novi
Posted
and last updated

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — 2 people are dead after a crash on I-96 where both vehicles caught fire, the Novi Police Department tells us.

Video of the aftermath of the crash from our 6 a.m. newscast, and an alternate route to take

2 dead after multiple vehicles catch fire in freeway crash on I-96 in Novi
Crash on eastbound I-96 at Beck

We're told the crash happened around 2 a.m., on eastbound I-96 near Beck Road.

Investigators say that a vehicle had stopped on the road for vehicle issues when another driver crashed into that vehicle.

Both drivers passed away in the crash, with both vehicles catching fire.

This area of the freeway is currently closed as of 8:30 a.m., but police are working to re-open it within the next hour.

To avoid traffic caused by the crash, traffic reporter Ali Hoxie suggests drivers get off at Milford to eastbound Grand River Avenue, which runs parallel with northbound Novi Road, to continue onto the freeway.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Lions on 7!