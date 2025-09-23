2 dead after multiple vehicles catch fire in freeway crash in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — 2 people are dead after a crash on I-96 where both vehicles caught fire, the Novi Police Department tells us.

Video of the aftermath of the crash from our 6 a.m. newscast, and an alternate route to take

2 dead after multiple vehicles catch fire in freeway crash on I-96 in Novi

Crash on eastbound I-96 at Beck

We're told the crash happened around 2 a.m., on eastbound I-96 near Beck Road.

Investigators say that a vehicle had stopped on the road for vehicle issues when another driver crashed into that vehicle.

Both drivers passed away in the crash, with both vehicles catching fire.

This area of the freeway is currently closed as of 8:30 a.m., but police are working to re-open it within the next hour.

To avoid traffic caused by the crash, traffic reporter Ali Hoxie suggests drivers get off at Milford to eastbound Grand River Avenue, which runs parallel with northbound Novi Road, to continue onto the freeway.