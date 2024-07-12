2 dead in Hazel Park house fire early Friday morning

Two people have died in a house fire in Hazel Park early this morning. The Hazel Park fire chief said two adults – a male and a female – died.

It happened at a home on Muir St. in Hazel Park, which is just north of 8 Mile and west of Dequindre.

The 911 call came in around 5 a.m. as someone driving down 8 Mile saw the smoke and then turned around to get an address for fire crews.

The first crews to arrive could not get into the building as the fire was so strong. They knocked down the fire and when they got inside they found the two victims.

Fire officials tell us the victims died trying to escape the fire, as one was found near the front door and another on the bedroom floor.

Crews say the fire burned for more than 30 minutes before they arrived.

The chief said the couldn't confirm if there were working smoke alarms in the home, but said firefighters did not hear one when they got inside.