2 dead in head-on crash along 23 Mile in Macomb Township on Tuesday night

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed in a head-on crash along 23 Mile in Macomb Township on Tuesday night.

Deputies say the crash happened around 11:18 p.m. on 23 Mile Rd. at Lancelot Dr., which is between Romeo Plank and Card.

According to the sheriff's office, a black pickup truck driven by a 60-year-old Harrison Township man was going west on 23 Mile without its headlights on. It crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with a van, driven by a 30-year-old man from Macomb Township.

The driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.