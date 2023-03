DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to the Detroit Fire officials, two people have died in a house fire on the city’s east side.

The fire started just after 5 a.m. Friday on Kirby Street near Gratiot Avenue.

Fire officials say one victim was on the second floor and the another was on the first floor.

The Detroit Fire Department is currently investigating what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.