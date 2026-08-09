2 dead in triple shooting at Southfield restaurant early Sunday morning

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people are dead after being shot at a restaurant in Southfield early Sunday morning, Southfield Police tells us.

We're told shots were fired around 3:30 a.m. at Hidden Gems, located at 16000 W. Nine Mile Road.

Authorities say that one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other people shot were taken the hospital; one victim succumbed from his injuries, and the other was treated and released after being grazed by a bullet.

Police advise that there's no additional threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.