2 undercover Dearborn police officers shot overnight after chase; suspect in custody

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two undercover Dearborn police officers were shot overnight by a suspect, and that suspect is in custody, sources tell 7 News Detroit.

There are three different crime scenes in this situation, all along Inkster Rd. in Dearborn Heights and Inkster, with a massive, mutli-agency police response with departments from several cities at the scenes.

See the latest update on the shooting in the video below

What we know after two officers were shot at the Inkster-Dearborn Heights border

Sources are confirming to us that two undercover Dearborn officers were shot. We’re told they are members of a task force focused on stolen vehicles and sources say both officers were taken to Corewell Health Dearborn.

An officer we spoke to off camera says they’re expected to survive and are in stable condition.

Watch an earlier update on the shooting in the video below

2 Dearborn police officers shot overnight

Sources tell 7 News Detroit that the situation started when officers responded to the Pantheon Club around 2 a.m. where officers located an intoxicated person waving a gun.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, but the suspect got into a vehicle and fled. Officers initiated a pursuit and then terminated it shortly after.

Two other officers spotted the suspect at a gas station, where the shooting occurred.

The suspect was also reportedly shot and is in critical condition.

Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for the latest updates on the shooting.