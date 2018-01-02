2 Detroit cops facing charges in assault cases expected in court today

(WXYZ) - Detroit police officers Richard Billingslea and Lonnie Wade are expected to be in court today for probable cause conferences.

Billingslea was arraigned on multiple felony assault charges. He was allegedly seen beating and pepper spraying a man in an incident caught on a cell phone camera at a Detroit gas station.

Wade was arraigned on charges connected to a violent incident at a Meijer on 8 Mile in October. It was also caught on camera. He was off-duty and working security at the time and beat a man he suspected of shoplifting with a baton.

Wade is charged with assault, obstruction of justice and misconduct in office.