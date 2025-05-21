2 Detroit Fire medics honored with annual 'Lifesaver of the Year' award

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department recognized two of its first responders for their heroic deeds on duty.

Paramedic Chris Photiades and EMT Samuel Lemire both received the "Lifesaver of the Year" award this week.

They were honored for saving the life of Micah Parker last September after he went into cardiac arrest while on scaffolding that was three stories in the air.

The first responders worked with firefighters to get Parker down safely, all while working to save his life. Parker walked out of the hospital just two days later with a new lease on life.

"I'll never forget you guys, and thanks for everything. I mean that'll always be a day I'll never forget, and that day actually made me a better person and it helped me put a lot of issues I had to the side and be appreciative of all the little stuff," Parker said.

The annual award goes to a team or individual who exemplifies extraordinary skill, professionalism and dedication to the field.