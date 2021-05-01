2 Detroit men arrested in Washington for allegedly stealing IDs of 12 people, making false purchases

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Detroit men were arrested in Washington State after being accused of stealing the IDs of 12 people and making false purchases.

According to a post from the Bellevue Police Department, the men falsified IDs and then used them to open credit lines, purchasing a $64,000 Dodge Challenger, a $6,400 gold bracelet and other items from two different shopping malls.

Police say the two men, ages 25 and 27, flew into Seattle from Detroit during the week of April 19. One of the suspects allegedly tried to buy a $51,000 2019 Camaro from a dealership with a counterfeit ID but didn't pick it up.

Police say the victim received a credit alert and contacted the dealership, saying he did not apply for credit. The manager called police.

Detectives reportedly learned one suspect’s identity as he had used his own cell phone number.

Three days later, police say detectives watched both suspect get into a recently-purchased Dodge Challenger. The dealership identified a photo of one of the suspects, stating he bought the car using a different name with a counterfeit ID.

Police say both suspects then went to two shopping malls and bought several high-end items. Both men were arrested on various charges, including identity theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

Detectives searched the car and found eight Washington and three Oregon counterfeit driver's licenses, 17 new iPhones, four new Apple watches and a Costco credit card with a nearly $10,000 limit.

