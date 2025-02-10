2 Detroit men charged after allegedly stealing almost $1 million in checks in 27 cities & 6 counties

SHELBY TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Detroit men have been charged with Conducting a Criminal Enterprise after prosecutors say they stole almost $1 million in checks from 27 different Michigan cities across six counties.

Investigators with the Shelby Township Police Department received several reports of mail stolen from local businesses, with some of that mail containing the aforementioned checks.

The investigation was turned over to the department's Special Investigation Unit (SIU), who worked with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to perform surveillance on compromised mailboxes.

Police say that Darryl Roberts and Brad Stewart were taken into custody after SIU observed them taking outgoing mail from mailboxes. Surveillance footage showed the men stealing checks from 27 different cities, according to authorities.

The men were arraigned in 41-A District Court last week, and given a $250,000 cash/surety bond. They are both required to where a GPS tether if bond is posted. Both men have court appearances set for next week, according to court records.

"Today I want to take a moment and recognize the incredible work of our officers and detectives," Police Chief Robert J. Shelide said in an announcement of the charges. "Their dedication helped put these thieves behind bars. I couldn’t be more pleased with their diligence and commitment to this case. I also want to sincerely thank the United States Postal Inspection Service for their incredible support and assistance. As for the criminals, we will pursue you and we will apprehend you. Our message is clear; if you break the law, you will be held accountable. With the support of our officers and community we will continue to keep our streets safe.”