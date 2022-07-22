DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged two men from Detroit in an alleged murder-for-hire case that resulted in the death of a 32-year-old woman.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 40-year-old Billy Ray Cromer was charged with assault and torture of 32-year-old Tiffany Joseph back on October 21, 2020.

On July 5, 2022, Detroit police were called to the 8830 block of Rosemont Avenue in Detroit and found Tiffany Joseph with multiple gunshot wounds. She was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office say Billy Ray Cromer solicited 18-year-old Spencer Louis Cromer III to kill the victim.

Billy Ray Cromer has been charged with one count of Premeditated First-Degree Murder, and Spencer Louis Cromer has been charged with one count of Premeditated First-Degree Murder and one count of Felony Firearm.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says they were expected to be arraigned Friday morning.