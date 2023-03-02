Watch Now
News

Actions

2 Detroit police officers hurt during domestic violence call on city's west side

Two officers with the Detroit Police Department were injured while responding to a domestic violence call on the city's west side Wednesday. In a separate incident, A Detroit police officer was hit by a car.
Detroit police
Posted at 10:58 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 23:28:28-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two officers with the Detroit Police Department were injured while responding to a domestic violence call on the city's west side Wednesday.

It happened near Woodingham Drive and 7 Mile Road, west of Livernois.

Detroit police said when officers responded to the scene, they saw a person leaving in a vehicle heading north, which crashed into a tree.

The suspect, who police said is a male, got into a fight with officers. A taser was used by police and officers took the suspect into custody.

Additional details about the situation were unknown. 7 Action News is working to learn more information.

Related: Detroit police officer hit by car; injuries not life threatening

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!