2 Detroit police officers shot on city's east side, suspect dead

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Detroit police officers were shot on the city's east side on Monday afternoon, sources confirmed to 7 News Detroit. The suspect is dead.
Sources confirmed that one suspect was shot and another was grazed by a bullet.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the area of Dequindre and Davison, which is near the I-75 and Davison interchange.
Chopper 7 was over the scene, which showed a large police presence in the area including Michigan State Police, Detroit police and more.
