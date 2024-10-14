Watch Now
News

Actions

2 Detroit police officers shot on city's east side, suspect dead

Two Detroit police officers were shot on Detroit's east side on Monday afternoon, sources confirm to 7 News Detroit. The suspect is dead. Sources confirm that one suspect was shot and another was grazed by a bullet.
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Detroit police officers were shot on the city's east side on Monday afternoon, sources confirmed to 7 News Detroit. The suspect is dead.

Watch a live update from police here

Sources confirmed that one suspect was shot and another was grazed by a bullet.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the area of Dequindre and Davison, which is near the I-75 and Davison interchange.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, which showed a large police presence in the area including Michigan State Police, Detroit police and more.

See video from Chopper 7 below

2 police officers shot on Detroit's east side

Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for updates to this breaking story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Michigan U.S. Senate debate tonight on 7!