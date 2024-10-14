2 Detroit police officers shot on city's east side, suspect dead

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Detroit police officers were shot on the city's east side on Monday afternoon, sources confirmed to 7 News Detroit. The suspect is dead.

Watch a live update from police here

Sources confirmed that one suspect was shot and another was grazed by a bullet.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the area of Dequindre and Davison, which is near the I-75 and Davison interchange.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, which showed a large police presence in the area including Michigan State Police, Detroit police and more.

See video from Chopper 7 below

2 police officers shot on Detroit's east side

Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for updates to this breaking story.