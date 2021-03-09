2 DPD officers in stable condition after crash at intersection near Southfield Freeway

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Detroit police officers are at a local hospital and in stable condition after being involved in a crash at an intersection along the Southfield Service Drive Monday evening. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. near the southbound Southfield service drive and Pembroke. The officers were heading west on Pembroke as the driver of a Hyundai Sonata was going south on the Southfield service drive. The two collided at the intersection.

It's unclear at this time who may be at fault for the collision.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 28-year-old woman, refused medical attention on the scene. Police did not release additional information on the crash, which is still under investigation.