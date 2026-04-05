2 found dead in house fire on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were found dead in a house fire on Detroit's east side early on Easter morning, the Detroit Fire Department tells us.

Crews responded to the fire around just after 5:30 a.m., after someone called to say their neighbor's house in the 4900 block of Ashley Street was on fire.

Fire crews got to the scene and found fire showing from the side of the home. Rescuers did find a woman with severe burns and got her out of the house, but she was pronounced dead after EMS tried to perform life-saving efforts.

The body of a man was also found inside of the home, officials say.

DFD is investigating the cause of the fire, and is sending thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the deceased.