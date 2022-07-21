2 GOP congressmen from MI vote to approve bill protecting same-sex marriage

(WXYZ) — Two Republican congressmen from Michigan were among the 47 Republicans who voted to protect same-sex marriage in a federal law earlier this week.

Rep. Peter Meijer and Rep. Fred Upton, both from West Michigan, voted to approve the bill which gained a final vote of 267-157 late Tuesday.

All seven Democratic congressional members also voted to approve the bill, while the other five Republicans voted against it.

While I do not believe either Loving v Virginia or Obergefell v Hodges will be overturned, the Supreme Court has asked Congress to do its job and tonight we did just that with the Respect for Marriage Act, which I voted in favor of. The bill is pretty straightforward," Meijer said in a series of tweets. "It says that any marriage between two individuals (regardless of sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin) that is performed in one state has to be recognized by state officials in another. No compulsion of non-state officials or changes to current religious protections."

On Wednesday, the Senate launched a push to protect same-sex marriage, and some GOP senators are already signaling some support.

The legislation started as an election-season political effort to confront the new Supreme Court majority after the court overturned abortion access in Roe v. Wade, raising concerns that other rights were at risk. But suddenly it has a shot at becoming law. Pressure is mounting on Republicans to drop their longstanding opposition and join in a bipartisan moment for gay rights.

Political odds are still long for the legislation, the Respect for Marriage Act, which would enshrine same-sex and interracial marriages as protected under federal law. Conservatives, including House GOP leaders, largely opposed the bill, and the vast majority of Republicans voted against it.

But in a sign of shifting political attitudes and a need for an election-year win, some Republicans are signaling there may be an opening. Few Republicans spoke directly against gay marriage during Tuesday’s floor debate in the House. And Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was notably silent when asked about the bill, saying he would take a look if it comes to the Senate.

“I’m going to delay announcing anything on that issue,” McConnell said, adding he would wait to see if Schumer brings it forward.

President Joe Biden wants Congress to send him the bill to sign as soon as possible.

“This is something that’s personal to the president,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with the president.

A Gallup poll in June showed broad and increasing support for same-sex marriage, with 70% of U.S. adults saying they think such unions should be recognized by law. The poll showed majority support among both Democrats (83%) and Republicans (55%).

Approval of interracial marriage in the U.S. hit a six-decade high at 94% in September, according to Gallup.