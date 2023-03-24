2 historic Michigan lighthouses get $106K in grants for repairs

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Friday that two historic lighthouses will get more than $100,000 to continue long-term preservation efforts.

According to the state, the lighthouses will be the Rock of Ages Lighthouse off the coast of Isle Royale National Park and the Eagle Harbor Lighthouse in Eagle Harbor at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

The state said the $106,000 in funds cam from the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program grants from the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office.

“The historic lighthouses lining our freshwater shoreline—the longest in the world—are part of the splendor of Pure Michigan,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I am proud that we are making an investment today to preserve these structures, reminding us of our past and encouraging us to move towards the light.”

“We’re proud to help Michiganders across the state preserve the historic lighthouses that beautify and enrich our state’s shorelines,” Benson added. “We’re making government work for everyone by providing convenient and efficient services that meet the needs of all Michiganders and our state’s historic treasures.”

“Michigan’s historic lighthouses endure harsh weather, year after year. These icons on our shorelines require constant maintenance and attention,” Michigan’s Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Martha MacFarlane-Faes said in a statement. “Our lighthouse preservation grants help repair and restore these beacons, so they can connect us with our maritime heritage for years to come.”

According to the state, the Rock of Ages Lighthouse will get $46,000 and $23,000 in matching funds to have a contractor rehabilitate the lighthouse by cleaning and painting the exterior. It was last painted in 1985.

Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society Volunteer and State of Michigan

“We are very excited to receive this grant from the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program,” said Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society Executive Director David Gerth. “Cracking, missing vent covers, and heavy lichen growth on the exterior masonry of Rock of Ages Lighthouse are causing water infiltration that threatens to halt interior restoration efforts. This grant will allow us to hire a contractor to clean, repair, and paint the exterior masonry of the tower ensuring that interior restoration may continue as scheduled. This project marks a huge step toward our goal of opening the lighthouse to the public in the future.”

The Keweenaw County Historical Society will get $60,000 in grant money and another $39,000 in matching amounts for the Eagle Harbor Lighthouse.

Bryan Lijewski, State Historic Preservation Office, Keweenaw County Historical Society

They will use the funds to rehabilitate the tower of the lighthouse, replace deteriorated brick and repair damaged plaster.

"The Keweenaw County Historical Society is very appreciative of receiving this grant award, especially since we are a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization,” said Keweenaw County Historical Society President Mel Jones. “This funding will help us preserve and maintain our 150+-year old lighthouse in a manner that is historically correct.”

Michigan has more than 120 lighthouses, more than any other state in the country. The Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program helps restore and repair them.

Funding for the program also comes from the sale of the Save Our Lights license plates available from the Michigan Secretary of State.

“Michigan’s iconic lighthouses offer something for every traveler – from lighthouse enthusiasts, to history buffs, to curious tourists looking to get out there and experience one of Pure Michigan’s hidden gems,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, a division of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the state’s official agency for the promotion of tourism. “Programs like the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program are extremely important in supporting our tourism efforts across the state, and we’re pleased that these three one-of-a-kind coastal treasures will soon be restored for all to enjoy.”