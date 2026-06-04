2 historic Michigan lighthouses to split $120K in preservation grants

(WXYZ) — Two historic Michigan lighthouses – one in Grand Haven and the other in the Upper Peninsula – will split $120,000 in grants.

The grants come from the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program and the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office

Both the Grand Haven Lighthouse in West Michigan and the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society in Whitefish Point will get the funds.

“This year, SHPO is celebrating the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program and is proud to be able to fund the important work that has been done across the state to repair and rehabilitate these icons of the Great Lakes,” State Historic Preservation Officer Ryan Schumaker. said in a statement “SHPO is pleased to support the ongoing efforts of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society and the City of Grand Haven and their partner at the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy to steward these properties, as well as their continued commitment to investing in these two maritime resources.”

In Grand Haven, the $60,000 grant has been matched with another $60,000. The city will hire a contractor to complete a series of interior rehabilitation projects at the lighthouse. Work includes replacing doors, restoring floors and guardrails and installing new interior wall and ceiling sheathing and trim.

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“On behalf of the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy, and in proud partnership with the City of Grand Haven, we extend our heartfelt gratitude and profound appreciation for the recent award of a Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program grant,” noted David Karpin, the chair of the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy. “This generous investment represents far more than financial assistance—it is a meaningful affirmation of our shared responsibility to preserve Michigan’s maritime heritage and protect the historic landmarks that tell the story of our Great Lakes.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society also received $60,000, with another $30,000 matching. The funds will be used to complete repairs and partial replacement of the metal shingle roof at the keeper's quarters at the Whitefish Point Light Station.

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“The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society is very pleased to have financial support from the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program for essential repair of the lightkeepers’ quarters roof,” noted Sean Ley, development officer for the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society. “The lightkeepers quarters is an original building of the Whitefish Point Light Station, completed in 1861. The property remains open for tours during the summer season, supporting the goal of educating the public of the essential importance of historic preservation in Michigan.”

Funding from the grants comes from the sale of specialty Save Our Lights vehicle license plates and through direct donations to the program.