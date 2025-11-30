2 hospitalized in Chesterfield Twp house fire that spread to cars

CHESTERFIELD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people have been hospitalized after a Chesterfield Township house fire broke out, spreading to nearby cars, the Chesterfield Township fire department said on Facebook.

The fire broke out on Saturday night at a 2-story home on Hagen Road, near Scheuer Road. Chesterfield Fire responded, along with crews from Memphis, Richmond, Washington, Ray, Armada, as well as tankers from Lenox and Selfridge ANG Base.

The department said that 20-30 mile winds and propane tanks exploding fed the fire, complicating the response. Two occupants from the home were hospitalized after the fire; the Red Cross is assisting them with housing.

Chesterfield Police are helping the fire department with the investigation into the cause of the fire.