2 injured after house explosion in Inkster; fire crews currently on the scene

(WXYZ) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house explosion that happened this morning in the city of Inkster.

The incident occurred at a home on Penn west of S. Beech Daly.

Officials say one person, an adult male, was injured in the blast and transported to a nearby hospital. A DTE Energy worker also reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene to help with the aftermath.

The house will need to be demolished, according to fire officials.

Neighbors tell 7 Action News that DTE Energy crews were working in the area before the explosion.

DTE Energy issued the following statement regarding the explosion:

“DTE Energy is at the scene of an incident at a home in Inkster. We understand an individual has been transported to a local hospital, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. The cause of the incident is unknown at this time, and we are working with local authorities to investigate.

Safety is our top priority, and our crews are working with first responders to ensure safety in the area.

Our teams focus on maintaining the safety and integrity of our system of underground natural gas pipes through a robust program of inspections, maintenance and upgrades. As always, we urge anyone who may smell or suspect a gas leak to call 911, then contact DTE at 800.947.5000 (or your natural gas provider).”