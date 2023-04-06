2 injured in possible home explosion in Mount Clemens, officials say

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people were hospitalized after a possible home explosion in Mount Clemens Wednesday night, officials said.

It happened at a townhome near Mark Drive and North Rose Street, not far from North Groesbeck Highway.

There were several reports of the townhome being on fire. The fire has since been put out.

Authorities told 7 Action News that they are investigating the incident as a possible home explosion and that two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details including what led up to it weren't immediately available.

First responders were still on scene late Wednesday night investigating.

7 Action News is working to learn more and will provide additional details as they come in.

