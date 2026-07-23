2 injured in Warren Motel Fire

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a motel in Warren late Wednesday night, the city's fire department tells us.

First responders got the scene of the motel in the 2300 block of Dequindre road, near Nine Mile, around 11 p.m.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke, and found a man inside before removing him from the building as they fought the fire. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is in crticial condition.

Fire officials say they found a second person, a woman, who suffered injuries after jumping out the window from a second-story walkway. She was transported to the hospital, but she's expected t make a full recovery.

The cause of the fire, which firefighters contained to the room that it started in, is being investigated at this time. Investigators say the fire doesn't appear to be suspecious.