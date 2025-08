LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lincoln Park police say two kids were hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Fort Street and Emmons Boulevard.

We’re told the juveniles were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There’s no confirmation on the condition of the victims at this time.

The intersection is currently shut down.

