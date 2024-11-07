2 killed, 1 hospitalized in early morning crash on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are dead and another has been hospitalized after a crash involving two cars on Detroit's east side.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the corner of Mount Elliot Street and E. Forest Avenue.

A spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department tells us that the drivers of a Ford Fusion and Chrysler 300 collided with each other.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was ejected from the vehicle, while the other passenger was trapped in the vehicle as it caught on fire. The driver and the passenger, both woman whose ages were not disclosed, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler 300 was hospitalized from the crash and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.