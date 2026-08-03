2 killed, 1 injured after shooting at home in Oak Park

Two people were killed and another person was injured after a shooting at a home in Oak Park overnight.

Oak Park Director of Public Safety Steve Cooper said the shooting happened in the area of Granzon and Coolidge. That's just south of 9 Mile and Coolidge.

Hear more from Cooper in the video below

Oak Park police chief speaks on shooting at home

According to police, a man and a woman were killed. Another woman was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the two people were found dead inside the home, but there were also shots fired outside of the home.

Cooper said he can't confirm the victims' exact ages, but they're between the ages of 18-21.

The call came in just before 5 a.m., and police said there were several people outside of the location when they arrived.

7 News Detroit crews on the scene saw more than 30 evidence markers on the ground.

WXYZ

Police are still continuing to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call police.