2 killed, 2 hospitalized after stabbing at pool party on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are dead and two people are in the hospital after being stabbed at a pool party on Detroit's east side.

Detroit Police say they got the call of the stabbing at a home in the 18500 block of Fleming just before 10 p.m.

According to Deputy Chief Arnold Williams, the stabbing stemmed from an argument over a woman at the pool party. Per DPD, one male suspect stabbed four people after that argument.

Two people — a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s — died in that stabbing. Two other men in their 30s were hospitalized, with one man in critical condition.

The suspect is not yet in police custody, but police have identified a person of interest.

"Over these last couple days, we've had this rash of violence," Williams said. "Unexplainable, this again is one of those incidents. We had four people that were stabbed because somebody said something or somebody touched somebody, and that is not how we deal with any type of conflict. We have to do better."