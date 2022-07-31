2 killed, 3 hospitalized after car crash during Make A Wish bike tour

RONALD TWP. (WXYZ) — Two bicyclists have been killed and three others have been injured after a car ran into a group of them in Ionia County, according to police.

It happened during the Make-A-Wish Michigan 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile (WAM) Bicycle Tour.

Police tell us it happened around 11 a.m. in the 3000 block of Stage Road in Ronald Township

Investigators say that the five cyclists were heading southbound on Stage Road when they were hit by an SUV heading northbound, which crossed the center line trying to pass another vehicle.

One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was flown via AeroMed to a Grand Rapids hospital before dying from his injuries.

The three cyclists who survived the crash are all in the hospital with what officials are calling severe injuries.

The driver of the SUV was arrested on two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death. After receiving medial attention, they are now being lodged at the Ionia County Jail.

The five cyclists, all of which are men, are not being named at this time, pending family notification.

The identity of the driver has also not been released, pending formal charges and arraignment.

"We are deeply saddened to share that a tragic accident occurred in lonia County today involving cyclists participating in the Make-A-Wish® Michigan 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile® (WAM) Bicycle Tour," Make-A-Wish Michigan said in a statement about the crash. "Two riders were killed, and three were injured after being struck by a car. Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones, and all members of the WAM community during this difficult time. We are thankful to the first responders who arrived immediately to save lives. We are supporting our riders, staff, and volunteers with grief counseling and assisting with the law enforcement investigation. The third day of our WAM 300 as well as our one-day WAM 50 and WAM Jr. scheduled for Sunday, July 31 have been canceled out of respect for the family."