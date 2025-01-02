2 killed during targeted child abduction at home in Washtenaw County; 3 in custody & kids recovered

Police are investigating a shooting and abduction at a home on Wednesday night in Northfield Township.

Police responded to the home around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Nollar Bend Rd. east of US-23.

They discovered a 74-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman shot and killed, and a 53-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound but still alive.

Police also said that two young girls – ages 7 and 4 – were abducted. With the help of Michigan State Police and Ann Arbor Police, the two girls were recovered safely. They are in the hospital and we don't know their condition, but they are alive.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects and recovered weapons. They say it was a targeted shooting and abduction.

We're expecting to learn more today from investigators.

We're hearing that the girls were foster kids living with their foster parents and one of the people who was arrested was related to one of the girls.