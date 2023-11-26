2 killed in plane crash at Mason County Airport near Ludington

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — Two people died when an airplane crashed shortly after taking off from the Mason County Airport on Sunday morning.

Mason County sheriff Kim Cole told FOX 17 that at 10:01 a.m. Sunday "a citizen called to report they had witnessed a plane crash shortly after take-off from the Mason County Airport.

It appears the plane left the east/west runway, banked hard and crashed into a field off the airport property. The plane caught fire upon impact.

Two persons perished in the crash — the only two on board."

Cole said the victims' names are not being released at this time.

He said the crash was not on the airport's property.

"It crashed probably 700 to 800 yards north of the airport in a field," said Cole.

In addition to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, the Pere Marquette Fire Department, Ludington Fire Department & Rescue, the Hamlin Fire Department, Life EMS, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Michigan State Police all responded to the scene.

Cole said the Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted.

The incident remains under investigation by the MSP Hart Post with assistance from the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

