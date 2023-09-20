2 Macomb County deputies arrested, charged and placed on leave following an incident with a minor 

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Macomb County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies have been placed on administrative leave after they were charged in connection to an incident with a minor.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham says the incident involved the “two MCSO deputies and a juvenile who was being taken into custody.”

“The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office takes all allegations of this nature seriously,” said Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. “Individuals in positions of power, especially those in law enforcement, must be held to the highest of standards.”

Deputy Derek Reed, a ten-year MCSO veteran, has been charged with child abuse in the fourth degree, a one-year misdemeanor, and public official willful failure to uphold the law, a one-year misdemeanor.

Deputy Alan Weir, a 16-year MCSO veteran, has been charged with willful neglect of duty, a one-year misdemeanor.

An investigation into the incident was launched immediately by the department and the findings were sent to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office with requested charges.