The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men for an alleged human trafficking operation that involved minors.

Deputies say there also could be more victims.

Demonte Thompson, 23, of Detroit, and Paul Dilisio, 59, of Oakland Township, were arrested after a report on Nov. 13 from a woman who said she was being forced into commercial sex acts.

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During the investigation, deputies also discovered the alleged attempted sexual exploitation of two 17-year-old boys.

Investigators say Thompson is the man who forced her into commercial sex acts at a Southfield hotel and other locations in Detroit and Oakland County.

The victim told investigators there were threats, intimidation and punishment, which included being subjected to extreme water temperatures. Investigators say electronic communications corroborated her allegations.

Disilio was charged after a commercial sex encounter involving the victim in Rochester Hills. According to investigators, evidence revealed he had interest in "young" and "homeless" people for commercial sex acts.

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Investigators also learned that Disilio allegedly offered two 17-year-old boys money for commercial sex acts, requested photos and attempted to connect them with the female victim.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said that the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force uncovered the allegations while executing arrest and search warrants in a separate case involving Disilio. When they were at his home, they found the two 17-year-old boys performing yard work.

The boys allegedly told investigators that Disilio texted photos of a woman identified as a trafficking victim in a separate case and asked the victims to engage in sexual activity with the female.

Investigators also said that he allegedly sent one gram of methamphetamine to the woman through a delivery service and investigators found more meth from his home.

Disilio is charged with Using a computer to commit a crime, punishable by 15 years to life in prison, Transporting a person for prostitution, a 20-year felony, two counts of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, each a 20-year felony, Conspiracy to deliver or manufacture methamphetamine, a 20-year felony, Possession of methamphetamine, a 10-year felony.

Investigators believe there are other victims in the case from either suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oakland County Human Trafficking Tip Line at 248-858-0411 or humantraffickingpreventiontips@oaklandcountymi.gov.

"Victims of human trafficking often suffer in silence out of fear," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "We encourage anyone with information to come forward. Even the smallest tip can help us identify additional victims and hold those responsible accountable."

