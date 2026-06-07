2 men dead in unrelated overnight Detroit shootings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two men are dead after being shot in the early morning hours of Sunday, in what police say were separate incidents.

Both shootings took place in between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. We're told that one shooting happened in the 19000 block of Kelly Road on Detroit's east side, and the other happened in the 8700 block of Quincy Street on Detroit's west side.

Authorities say that the circumstances that led up to each of these shootings are unknown. No suspects have been arrested in relation to these cases.