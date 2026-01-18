2 men in Port Huron Township arrested on cocaine, meth, and other drug charges

PORT HURON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men were arrested on cocaine possession, meth possession, and other unrelated drug charges earlier this week in Port Huron Township by the St. Clair County Drug Task Force, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Both men were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 14, authorities tell us. The first man, 59-year-old Larenza Richey of Detroit, was pulled over at the I-94 connector and 32nd Street, with police finding that he was driving with a suspended license.

While searching the vehicle Richey was driving, a Border Patrol K9 officer alerted other officers to cocaine and heroin concealed inside of a child’s car seat.

Police found 26 grams of crack cocaine, six grams of powder cocaine, eight grams of heroin, and a large amount of U.S. currency. Richey was arrested and charged with the following:



FELONY – Possession of a Controlled Substance; Double Penalty (2x)

FELONY – Using a Computer to Commit a Crime

FELONY – Maintaining a Drug House

Bond for Richey was set at $25,000 cash/surety.

In a separate case, St. Clair County's Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of 27th Street in Port Huron Township. After the resident of the home, 45-year-old Scott Shreeve, was arrested during a traffic stop, police seized the following items from his home.



144 grams of Methamphetamine

Digital Scale

Drug Paraphernalia

Prescription Pills

Ketamine

20 Gauge Shotgun

Shreeve was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned last Friday, with a bond set at $50,000 cash/surety.