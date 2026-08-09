2 men killed in unrelated early morning shootings in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men have been killed after being shot in two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning, Warren police tells us.

The first incident happened at a home in the 26000 block of Newport. Authorities tell us that in that incident, a fight involving family members resulted in one man shooting & killing another man. The exact relation between the family members is unknown.

The second incident happened at a home in the 24000 block of Stewart, about 2.4 miles away from the first incident. At that scene, investigators tell us that an uninvited man showed up, confronting his ex-girlfriend and another man. That uninvited man was shot and killed at that home, with the man being pronounced dead at the scene.

Warren police is investigating both incidents. Anyone with more information can contact investigators at (586)574-4700.