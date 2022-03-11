2 men rescued from Saginaw Bay for 2nd time this week

FRASER TWP, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been rescued from the icy waters of Saginaw Bay for the second time this week after falling through unstable ice.

The Saginaw News reports the two were trying to retrieve items they had to abandon during their first rescue Sunday when they needed to be rescued again Wednesday.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says deputies were dispatched after being alerted to two men being in the water after their boat capsized.

He says "the two men were trying to retrieve equipment they’d been forced to leave on the ice from their previous ice rescue.”

The two were taken to a hospital.